Doris Bennett Medford, 88, of Appleton, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
She was born June 12, 1930 in Gaston County, daughter of the late King David Wilson and Cordie Osborne Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband, William Forrest Bennett; 2nd husband, Bobbie Eugene Medford; son, William Larry Bennett; daughter, Jeanie Ruth Futch; son, Freddie Lewis Bennett; grandchildren, Tracy Zornow, Tammy Hamrick and David Futch; and great-granddaughter, Amanda Waddell.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Edna Ratz and husband James; step-daughters, Cynthia Johnson, Rhonda Ramsey, and Pam Medford; sister, Ruth Hodge; brother, Tommy Wilson and wife Dot; sister, Kay Walker; grandchildren, Hal Bennett, Kim Funk and 5 additional grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Rob Abrams, Chuck Abrams, Danielle Lavender, Kelsey Futch and 3 additional great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and best friend for life, Duffie Lackey.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Sam Barnette, will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 216 Archie-Whitesides Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Society – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019