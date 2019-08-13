|
|
Doris Ann Parsons, 63, of Maiden, NC passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019.
She was an avid tournament angler and the owner of Tackle Town located in Maiden NC.
Doris, born August 14, 1955, grew up in Lindsay, OK. She is preceded by her parents, Alice Gertrude and Benjamin Clinton Huddleston. She was the youngest of 10 siblings all preceding her. She left behind her daughter Bridgette Harvey and husband Clint, grandchildren Kaila and Wyatt; daughter Tonya Bumgardner and husband Charlie, grandchildren Keslynn Pihl, and Christopher and Carlin Spence; son Charles Parsons and wife Rachel; her husband Frank Parsons; stepdaughter Yvonne Matherne and husband Brett, grandchildren Nicholas and Bailey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church, 1117 South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC on Sunday, August 18th at 3 o'clock PM. Family will receive friends immediately after.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The GCS Project: https://gcsproject.org/donate/ or The Ike Foundation: https://theikefoundation.org/donate
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019