Doris Preston

GASTONIA - Doris May Preston, 84, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 9, 1936 in Fayette Co, KY, daughter of the late Arvid Grayson and Alma Newby Grayson.
Doris was loving wife, mother, servant of Christ and played the piano at church most of her life.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Stevie Preston.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Herbert Preston; daughter, Beverly Kelly and husband Kip; sister, Mary Wilson; grandchildren, Brandon Kelly and wife Andrea, Sarah Brown and husband Kirk, Nathan Kelly and wife Lindsey and Katelyn Kelly; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service led by her son-in-law, Kip Kelly will be held, 2:00 pm on July 24, 2020 at Parkwood Baptist Church - 1729 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.