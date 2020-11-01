1/1
Doris (Cash) Stowe
BELMONT NC- Doris Cash Stowe, 90, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Robin Johnson House, Gaston Hospice.
A Belmont native, she was the daughter of the late Rob and Annie Cash. Doris retired from Burlington Industries after a long career that included plant-, division-, and corporate-level executive work in human resources. Doris was an active member of First Baptist Church of Belmont, then New Hope Presbyterian Church, and since the mid-'80s South Point Baptist Church, where she filled many leadership roles. She volunteered with Caromont Health for nearly 30 years, at Gaston Hospice, and at Page Elementary School. She enjoyed quilting and knitting, and spending time with her friends.
Doris is survived by her son Chuck Stowe, numerous nieces and nephews and their families, and many "adopted" children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Mack Stowe, daughter Susan Stowe, and brother Marion Poley Cash.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday. November 3, at 2:00 pm, at South Point Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating. The service will follow social distancing protocols and all participants should wear masks. A private family interment will follow.
Memorials may be made to South Point Baptist Church, Building Fund, 124 Horsley Avenue, Belmont NC 28012 or to Gaston Hospice, 5005 Shepherds Way Drive, Dallas NC 28034.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Stowe Family.



Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
South Point Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
