Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Westview Gardens
1123 Edgewood Road
Bessemer City, NC
Doris Virginia Brown Obituary
BESSEMER CITY, NC- Doris Virginia Brown, 87, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. Doris was born in Rock Hill, SC on December 9th, 1932 to the late Mr. Willie Loyd Broughton and the late Mrs. Willie Virginia Barnes. Doris, who retired from more than two decades at Gastonia Memorial (Gastonia, NC) and Lauren's District Hospital (Laurens, SC), was an avid reader who loved spending her time in the library, playing Scrabble, tackling crosswords, and enjoyed learning. Doris enjoyed nature and being outdoors. She has a solid relationship with her faith in Jesus Christ.
Doris is survived by her daughters Deborah Wilson, Spartanburg, SC; Sonja Koukel (Rick Nickel), Las Cruces, NM; Cynthia Kelly (A. Sherwood Kelly), North Augusta, SC; grandson Robert Scharmen, LA; granddaughter Stephanie Longstreet, Nampa, ID; grandson Jacob Koukel (Jessica Whorton), Puyallup, WA; grandson Robert Kelly (Amy), Grovetown, GA; grandson Ryan 'Isaac' Kelly, Aiken, SC; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Roy L. Broughton, Leonard J. Broughton, and John "JR" Broughton; her sister Evelyn B. Owensby, and granddaughter Teresa Kelly.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Westview Gardens, 1123 Edgewood Road, Bessemer City, NC 28016. Pastor John Yarboro, Bessemer City, will officiate.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
