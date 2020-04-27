|
MOUNT HOLLY- Dorothy Wright Beatty, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Cliff and Edith Garrett Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Dewitt Summerrow Beatty, Jr. Mrs. Beatty was a master gardener who enjoyed entertaining and doing things for others. She had a zest for life as well as an endearing sense of humor. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Mount Holly, where she had been active in Circle #5 of the United Methodist Women for a number of years.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Lynne Beatty Boughman and Steven Dewitt Beatty and wife, Nancy Leathco Beatty; her brother, Jack Wesley Wright; her grandchildren, Mitchell Boughman and wife, Molly, Megan Outz and husband, Steven, Suzanne Beatty, Dillon Beatty and wife, Angel and Stephanie Tannehill and husband, Seth; a number of cousins; and many other family and friends.
Due to the current health crisis, arrangements for Mrs. Beatty are private. A memorial service to celebrate a life well lived will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 140 N. Main St., Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020