Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Rankin Lake Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Rankin Lake Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Jenkins) Blake


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Jenkins) Blake Obituary
1943 - 2019
DALLAS- Dorothy Jenkins Blake, 76 passed away November 26, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC to late Thomas Lee Jenkins and Bertha Whisnant Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Johnny Blake; her 3 children, Clara, Grant and Dana Blake; her sisters, Nancy J. Cobb and Francis J. Blake.
Dorothy was a member of Rankin Lake Baptist Church. She retired from Stabilus, Inc. after many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Jonathan Grant Blake, II; Shannon Blake Carpenter and husband Brandon, Blake Leopard and K'La; great grandchildren; Isabella Blake, Olivia Carpenter and Charli Kate Carpenter; sister, Rita Kirkland and husband Ray; sister-in-law, Helen Goodson; special niece, Robin; and other wonderful nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Susan Blake and her beloved fur babies Mack and Tobey.
Celebration of life service will be at 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 5th at Rankin Lake Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Inurnment will be Private at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia Dallas Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -