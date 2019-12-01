|
1943 - 2019
DALLAS- Dorothy Jenkins Blake, 76 passed away November 26, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC to late Thomas Lee Jenkins and Bertha Whisnant Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Johnny Blake; her 3 children, Clara, Grant and Dana Blake; her sisters, Nancy J. Cobb and Francis J. Blake.
Dorothy was a member of Rankin Lake Baptist Church. She retired from Stabilus, Inc. after many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Jonathan Grant Blake, II; Shannon Blake Carpenter and husband Brandon, Blake Leopard and K'La; great grandchildren; Isabella Blake, Olivia Carpenter and Charli Kate Carpenter; sister, Rita Kirkland and husband Ray; sister-in-law, Helen Goodson; special niece, Robin; and other wonderful nieces and nephews; and daughter-in-law, Susan Blake and her beloved fur babies Mack and Tobey.
Celebration of life service will be at 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 5th at Rankin Lake Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Inurnment will be Private at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rankin Lake Baptist Church, 2705 Gastonia Dallas Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019