Dorothy "Dot" Bowen Teague, 87, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Oscar B. Teague and Edna Mae Hudspeth Teague. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin H. Bowen, Sr.; a granddaughter Kari Bowen; and her siblings Lincee Huffstetler, Eula Mae Morgan, and Carl Teague. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Cynthia "Sandy" Bowen Bachler (Joe), and Benjamin "Benny" Bowen; grandchildren Angie Whitlock, Jennifer Stiles, Nikki Graham, Robbie Stinson, and Adam Bowen; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; as well as two sisters Nell Crisp and Helen VanDyke. A service to celebrate her life officiated by her grandson Rev. Robbie Stinson will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests beginning at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 4, 2019