CLOVER, S.C. - Dorothy Louise Dellinger, 78, of Clover, SC, passed away on June 10, 2019 at Robin Johnson House in Dallas.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Pearly Bryson Phillips and Arrie Bell Short Phillips and was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred and Carl Phillips and a granddaughter Keisha Mull. Dorothy was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Kings Mountain for over 60 years. She was always smiling and she loved everyone. Dorothy was a loving wife, Mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by all her family and loved ones.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph "Dick" Dellinger Sr. of the home; son, Ralph "Feddie" Dellinger Jr. (Mira), Gastonia; daughter, Debbie Blanton (Keith), Gastonia; brothers, Coy and Roy Phillips, Kings Mountain; sister, Joann Dellinger, Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Joshua Blanton (Caylin), Brian Blanton (Lacy), April Sprouse (Frankie), Jessica Farris, Adam Farris (Brittany); 11 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church with Pastors Greg Neely and Richard Brown officiating.
Visitation will be 1 to 2:50 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, prior to the service at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials made be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church at 619 Chestnut Ridge Church Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019