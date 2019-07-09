|
GASTONIA - Dorothy Davis Elmore, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Peak Resources, Gastonia. She was born September 23, 1934 in Gaston County to the late James and Olla Mae Adams Davis.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Ervin Elmore; brothers Roger Davis, Randy Davis.
Dorothy was an avid reader, bird watcher, loved shopping on QVC and she enjoyed cross stitching.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons Danny Elmore and wife Gail of Gastonia, Timothy Mark Elmore of Charlotte; daughter Kimberly Meadows and husband James of Bessemer City; grandson Daniel Meadows of Bessemer City; brother Ronald Davis of Gastonia; half sister Gail Wyatt of Asheville.
Dorothy's graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Jack Fleming and Rev. Walt Grigg officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday, July 10, 2019 prior to the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McAdenville Baptist Church PO Box 8 McAdenville, NC 28101.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 9, 2019