|
|
Dorothy Faye Pickelsimer passed away on April 25, 2020. Faye was born on May 12, 1953 to parents, Vivian Christine Johnston Setzer and the late William Lamar Setzer.
Dorothy Faye Setzer and Douglas Lee Pickelsimer were wed on June 13, 1973.
Faye was a special person, devoted to all her family and especially her mother.
She was preceded in death by her father William Lamar Setzer, sister, Cynthia, and brother, Jimmy.
Faye is survived by her husband, Doug Pickelsimer; mother, Vivian; sister, Ann Dilling; brother, Wayne Setzer; and various nieces and nephews.
Faye began her career in the Gaston County Clerk of Superior Court's office in December, 1999. She worked as a Deputy Clerk in the Civil Department and eventually as a Courtroom Clerk in District and Superior Court. In 2014, Faye was promoted to Assistant Clerk in the Probate Department where she worked with Estates. She was a dedicated and loyal employee who was always the first to arrive each day. She had a quiet but effective demeanor and a sweet smile that put everyone she dealt with at ease. She will be missed, not only by her friends in the Clerk's Office, but the entire Courthouse family.
The family is humbly grateful to all the family and friends for condolences, but especially grateful to Faye's coworkers. Their love for Faye and concern for us has been overwhelming. We now consider them family!
A celebration of Faye's life will be held at a later time.
Greene Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2020