DALLAS - Dorothy "Dot" Kirkman Fore, 90, passed away December 1, 2019 at Courtland Terrace in Gastonia.
She was born on September 26, 1929 in Guilford County, NC, the daughter of the late James Hampton Kirkman and Lilly Hargrove Kirkman.
Dot was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church in Bessemer City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Walter "Dub" Fore; sisters, Margaret Hamilton, Ruby Russell; great-grandchild, Sydney Davis; brother, Cecil Kirkman; son, Dean Fore; and daughter, Vickie McCullough.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Mike McCullough, Scott Fore and wife Teresa, and Neil Fore and wife Donna; daughter-in-law, Margaret Fore; former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Boryla; sister-in-law, Sengul Kirkman; numerous nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1 pm at Heaven Bound Baptist Church, 428 Costner School Road, Bessemer City, officiated by Pastor Jason Moore and the Reverend Robert Ammons Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church and at other times at Scott's home at 1212 Harper Road, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Courtland Terrace 2300 Aberdeen Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28056 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019