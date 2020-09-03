Dorothy Gravesandy

BELMONT - Dorothy Mae Wright Gravesandy, 74, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Manning, SC, one of six children, to the late Joe Wright and Artelle Montgomery.
Mrs. Gravesandy is survived by her husband, whom she married on July 19, 1969, Edgar Austin Gravesandy; her children, Cheryl Y. Ward, Michelle Y. Miller, Valerie V. Gravesandy and Gary X. Gravesandy; her grandchildren, Rodney J. Ward, Jr., Dominique Ward, Corey Ward, Anthony Ward, Monica Ward, Monique Ward, Michael Miller, Jr., Jasmine Miller, and Gary X. Gravesandy, Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services for Mrs. Gravesandy will be private. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for the Gravesandy family.