Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harvest Church
7429 Tuckaseegee Rd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Harvest Church
7429 Tuckaseegee Rd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hensley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hensley


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Hensley Obituary
GASTONIA – Dorothy Lee Hensley (Robinson) "Granny Dot", 66, was reunited with her late husband, Jerry, on December 24, 2019 after an unexpected and brief illness. She was born in Gastonia on January 16, 1953, the daughter of the late John Talmadge Robinson and Artie Lee Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Jerry Hensley; and brothers, James Robinson and Gary Robinson. Dorothy loved and cherished her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle Crunkleton (Jack); brothers, Tommy Robinson (Shirley), Ricky Robinson (Carolyn); sister, Joyce Banks (Ronn); grandchildren, Andreu Crunkleton (Chelsea), Molly Crunkleton (Matt); great grandchild, Reed Crunkleton.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at Harvest Church, 7429 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214 with Rev. Tom Chidester officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 P.M. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Church, General Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services of Mount Holly is serving the Hensley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -