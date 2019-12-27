|
GASTONIA – Dorothy Lee Hensley (Robinson) "Granny Dot", 66, was reunited with her late husband, Jerry, on December 24, 2019 after an unexpected and brief illness. She was born in Gastonia on January 16, 1953, the daughter of the late John Talmadge Robinson and Artie Lee Robinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Jerry Hensley; and brothers, James Robinson and Gary Robinson. Dorothy loved and cherished her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle Crunkleton (Jack); brothers, Tommy Robinson (Shirley), Ricky Robinson (Carolyn); sister, Joyce Banks (Ronn); grandchildren, Andreu Crunkleton (Chelsea), Molly Crunkleton (Matt); great grandchild, Reed Crunkleton.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at Harvest Church, 7429 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214 with Rev. Tom Chidester officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 P.M. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest Church, General Fund.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019