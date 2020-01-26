|
|
Johanna Machnik, 91, of Hickory and formerly of Gastonia, died peacefully at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Born in Leicester, England to Earnest Harold and Elsie Gwendolen Kinder, Johanna attended the Wyggeston School and at 14 years old joined the civil defense and became an air raid messenger during WWII. Gifted in the arts and design, she went on to graduate from the Leicester College of Art and Technology with a degree in fashion design, subsequently using her talents to work as a recognized seamstress and dress designer during the late 1940s. She shared these skills with many others throughout her life. During her college years, she met her future husband, Józef Machnik, who studied textile technologies and they were happily married for more than 70 years. Soon after the birth of their first son, the couple emigrated from England to Toronto, Canada. Following the births of their second son and third child, a daughter, the Machnik family moved to the U.S.A. Employment opportunities in the textile industry took Johanna and her family to Charlotte, NC; Willingboro, NJ; and Gastonia, NC where they lived until relocating to Hickory in 2017.
Johanna's titles were many: Beloved Wife, Mom, Mother-in-law, Aunt, Nana, Great Nana, Friend, Mentor, Cheering section. She was always available when needed with a kind word, encouragement, sympathy, hugs, a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, support, congratulations or a warm welcome. Johanna put her family first and those who loved her knew she had their best interests in mind. She lovingly and gently imparted lasting wisdom to her family in her gracious, unassuming manner. Her quiet sense of humor and genuine laughter were infectious. Her family is thankful for her love and will cherish the memories and teachings she left behind.
Many also knew Johanna as a woman with a variety of interests and loves which in addition to her sewing included knitting, embroidery, all things British, travel, gardening, birds, and all creatures great and small.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Meryl Elsie Anthony and Edith Marie Berridge.
Johanna is survived by her loving husband, Józef Machnik of Kingston Residence, Hickory; two sons, March Machnik and wife Sue of Plainfield, IL; Jan Machnik and wife Susan Greco of Marblehead, MA; a daughter, Julie Machnik Packer and husband Jim of Hickory; two grandsons, Jeff Machnik of Toms River, NJ and Will Packer, of Lexington, KY; three granddaughters, Erin Machnik Terbecki and husband Keith of Lanoka Harbor, NJ; Hannah Packer of Brooklyn, NY; and Jessi Machnik of Plainfield, IL; and six great-grandchildren: Tyler, JJ, Charli, Peyton, Tierney, and Sawyer; and extended family members in England, Norway and Poland.
At Johanna's request, a celebration of life and committal of ashes in the columbarium of St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Gastonia, will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to one's .
Greene Funeral Services of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020