1/1
Dorothy Kimbrell
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GASTONIA - Dorothy Rhyne Kimbrell peacefully passed away on July 18, 2020. She was 88.

A lifelong resident of Gaston County, Dot was born on February 9, 1932 in Gastonia, North Carolina to Robert Love Rhyne and Annie Mae Clemmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard Duke Kimbrell, her son, Willard Duke Kimbrell, Jr., and her siblings, William Clemmer Rhyne, Frances Rhyne Grissom, and George Robert Rhyne.

Dot is survived by her daughter, Pamela K. Warlick and husband Anderson of Gastonia, daughter, Shepard K. Halsch and husband Tom of Darien, Conn., grandchildren Collins W. Byers and husband Fred of Charlotte, Anderson D. Warlick, Jr. and wife Annie of Charlotte, and Matthew C. Halsch of Darien, Conn., and great-grandchildren Everett K. Byers, Wynn C. Byers, Anderson D. Warlick, III, Smith E. Warlick, and Willard Duke Warlick. The family is forever grateful for the love and support of her caregivers: George Barnett, Larease Grier, Laura Thompson, Gina Cody, Frances Smith, and Kim Carter.

After graduating from Gastonia High School in 1951, Dot met W. Duke Kimbrell on Main Street in Gastonia and they married on July 20, 1955. With Dot's unwavering support, Duke oversaw the growth of Parkdale Mills into a leader in American manufacturing. Dot was a devoted wife, mother, philanthropist, and volunteer. She and Duke exemplified faithful service to God and the community.

Through the Kimbrells' generous support and leadership, innumerable institutions in Gaston County and throughout the United States were able to grow and thrive. Dot was a steadfast supporter of Gaston Day School from its opening days and, most recently, she was delighted that the Dorothy R. Kimbrell lower school playground will bring a smile to young students' faces for years to come. A few of the many organizations Dot championed were the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, Schiele Museum of Natural History, the Gaston Gazette Empty Stocking Fund, Gaston Memorial Hospital, and the former Gaston County Courthouse renovation project in Dallas, NC, where a gazebo was dedicated in her name. She was named the "Champion of the Garden" by Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for her many years of love and generous support of the gardens. She and Duke endowed the Dorothy Rhyne and Willard Duke Kimbrell Professor of Arthritis and Rheumatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, funding valuable medical research and therapeutics to help others suffering from arthritis as she did. Dot was an active member and faithful supporter of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. The Kimbrells' legacy of service will continue for generations to come through the W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation, which aims to support transformative projects in communities where Parkdale Mills operated its plants.

Dot was an excellent cook and friends and family enjoyed her meals almost as much as they enjoyed her company. An avid golfer, she was proud to have won the Gaston Country Club ladies' golf tournament in 1968 and 1970, and a picture of her joyfully lifting her trophy remains on the wall of the ladies' locker room.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kimbrell Children's Garden at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, 6500 S New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012-8788 or Gaston Day School, 2001 Gaston Day School Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Funeral Services are private for the family. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements. Condolence messages may be shared and viewed online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLean Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
I have very special memories of Aunt Dot and spending the night with Pam and Shepard at their house. Aunt Dot made the best chipped beef on toasted English muffins for breakfast.- (SOS!) She tried to always make that for me when I was there. Especially after I told her that after saying how much I liked enjoyed it, my Mother made some for me. Mother's version was more like Elmer's glue on burnt toast !! And that was every time Mom made it! Eventually she gave up and I only had it at your house. I, also, remember that Aunt Dot was a highly regarded amateur Women's golfer and that one spring, she and Uncle Duke wrangled tickets to the Master's in Augusta, Georgia. They shared tickets with my Dad. (Uncle Skeeter /Frank) An avid golfer himself, Dad got to see all of the greats - Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Chi-Chi and many others. It always ranked as one of Dad's favorite experiences of all time. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Please know that I think of you often. Lyn Hovis Triplett (Raleigh) LynTriplett@hotmail.com
Lyn Hovis Triplett
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved