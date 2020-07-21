GASTONIA - Dorothy Rhyne Kimbrell peacefully passed away on July 18, 2020. She was 88.
A lifelong resident of Gaston County, Dot was born on February 9, 1932 in Gastonia, North Carolina to Robert Love Rhyne and Annie Mae Clemmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard Duke Kimbrell, her son, Willard Duke Kimbrell, Jr., and her siblings, William Clemmer Rhyne, Frances Rhyne Grissom, and George Robert Rhyne.
Dot is survived by her daughter, Pamela K. Warlick and husband Anderson of Gastonia, daughter, Shepard K. Halsch and husband Tom of Darien, Conn., grandchildren Collins W. Byers and husband Fred of Charlotte, Anderson D. Warlick, Jr. and wife Annie of Charlotte, and Matthew C. Halsch of Darien, Conn., and great-grandchildren Everett K. Byers, Wynn C. Byers, Anderson D. Warlick, III, Smith E. Warlick, and Willard Duke Warlick. The family is forever grateful for the love and support of her caregivers: George Barnett, Larease Grier, Laura Thompson, Gina Cody, Frances Smith, and Kim Carter.
After graduating from Gastonia High School in 1951, Dot met W. Duke Kimbrell on Main Street in Gastonia and they married on July 20, 1955. With Dot's unwavering support, Duke oversaw the growth of Parkdale Mills into a leader in American manufacturing. Dot was a devoted wife, mother, philanthropist, and volunteer. She and Duke exemplified faithful service to God and the community.
Through the Kimbrells' generous support and leadership, innumerable institutions in Gaston County and throughout the United States were able to grow and thrive. Dot was a steadfast supporter of Gaston Day School from its opening days and, most recently, she was delighted that the Dorothy R. Kimbrell lower school playground will bring a smile to young students' faces for years to come. A few of the many organizations Dot championed were the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, Schiele Museum of Natural History, the Gaston Gazette Empty Stocking Fund, Gaston Memorial Hospital, and the former Gaston County Courthouse renovation project in Dallas, NC, where a gazebo was dedicated in her name. She was named the "Champion of the Garden" by Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden for her many years of love and generous support of the gardens. She and Duke endowed the Dorothy Rhyne and Willard Duke Kimbrell Professor of Arthritis and Rheumatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, funding valuable medical research and therapeutics to help others suffering from arthritis as she did. Dot was an active member and faithful supporter of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. The Kimbrells' legacy of service will continue for generations to come through the W. Duke Kimbrell Family Foundation, which aims to support transformative projects in communities where Parkdale Mills operated its plants.
Dot was an excellent cook and friends and family enjoyed her meals almost as much as they enjoyed her company. An avid golfer, she was proud to have won the Gaston Country Club ladies' golf tournament in 1968 and 1970, and a picture of her joyfully lifting her trophy remains on the wall of the ladies' locker room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kimbrell Children's Garden at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, 6500 S New Hope Road, Belmont, NC 28012-8788 or Gaston Day School, 2001 Gaston Day School Road, Gastonia, NC 28056.
Funeral Services are private for the family. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements. Condolence messages may be shared and viewed online at www.mcleanfuneral.com