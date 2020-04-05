|
|
Dorothy Lee Dameron Lawing, age 76, passed away on Friday ~ April 3, 2020 at her residence in Gastonia.
Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years: Don Lawing, Sr.; two sons: Don Lawing, Jr and Vernon Conner; beloved grandson: Cole Lawing; one sister: Diane Dameron; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Dorothy was the daughter of the late Randolph Dameron and Ila Teague Dameron.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, guests are asked to use best judgement and follow the directives given by the local and federal government on attendance of no more than 10 people in the funeral home or mausoleum at one time. Funeral attendants will be there to assist and help monitor and enforce this law. Carothers Funeral Home is very compassionate towards this sensitive time.
The family will receive guests from 12:00 PM ~ 2:00PM prior to the service.
A Private Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday ~ April 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home.
Dorothy Lawing and her family are in the care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020