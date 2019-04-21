|
|
GASTONIA – Dorothy Caldwell Lewis, 90, passed away on April 19, 2019.
She was born on July 27, 1928 in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Charles and Nora Wilkinson Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray C. Lewis, and her daughter, Sherry Lewis Park.
Dorothy was a member of Lutheran Chapel in Gastonia. She enjoyed caring for others, doing yardwork, and visiting the mountains.
Dorothy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Cathy Lewis; son-in-law, Robert Park; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Judy Caldwell; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 4:00 P.M., at Lutheran Chapel, Church Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Comer officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 – 4:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019