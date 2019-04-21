Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Lutheran Chapel, Church Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Lutheran Chapel, Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Caldwell) Lewis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy (Caldwell) Lewis Obituary
GASTONIA – Dorothy Caldwell Lewis, 90, passed away on April 19, 2019.
She was born on July 27, 1928 in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Charles and Nora Wilkinson Caldwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray C. Lewis, and her daughter, Sherry Lewis Park.
Dorothy was a member of Lutheran Chapel in Gastonia. She enjoyed caring for others, doing yardwork, and visiting the mountains.
Dorothy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Cathy Lewis; son-in-law, Robert Park; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Judy Caldwell; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, 4:00 P.M., at Lutheran Chapel, Church Cemetery, with Pastor Michael Comer officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:30 – 4:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now