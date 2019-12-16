|
CHERRYVILLE - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Anthony Newton, 87, of 405 Kenwood Ave., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Carolina Care Health & Rehabilitation Center in Cherryville.
Mrs. Newton was born in Gaston County, NC on June 27, 1932 a daughter of the late Glenn Anthony, Sr. and Lillie Pruett Anthony. She retired from Fasco Industries in Shelby. Mrs. Newton was a member of First Baptist Church of Cherryville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennett Newton and a sister Doris Anthony Beam.
Survivors include her daughter, Merinda Arthurs; two grandchildren, Andy Arthurs; Danielle Deitz and husband Brent; two great grandchildren, Alyssa Arthurs and Marley Deitz; a son-in-law, Spunk Arthurs; a brother Glenn Anthony, Jr. and wife Linda; a special friend and caregiver, William Upton and a special cousin and friend Carolyn Jenkins all of Cherryville. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:45PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Cherryville.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Vince Hefner officiating.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First St. Cherryville, NC 28021 or to the donor's choice.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Newton.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019