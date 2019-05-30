|
MOUNT HOLLY - Dorothy Cope Penley, 86, passed away May 28, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1932 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Gus and Lucy Cope. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Penley; brothers Elbert "Eb" and Gene Cope.
Dorothy was a loving mother and a devoted grandmother. She attended Springwood Church of God and Centerview Baptist Church and will be deeply missed by her son Terry Penley and wife Vicki of Lake Wylie, brother Robert Cope and wife Joyce of Mt. Holly; grandchildren Sherry (Neil) Pendleton and their children Cheyenne and Landon, Tony (Kristy) Penley and their children Jacob and Levi, Dwight (Richelle) Morgan and their daughter VikLynne, Wayne (Janette) Morgan and their children Craig and Jessa, Wendy Morgan and her children Haleigh and Amber.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 pm, Friday at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service by the graveside will be held at 11 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Goshen Cemetery, North Belmont with Rev. Vernon Cope officiating.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2019