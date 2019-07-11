|
|
DALLAS - Dorothy Maquita Price, 84, passed away July 9, 2019 at Peak Resources in Gastonia.
She was born June 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Avery and Bessie Davis.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Ken and Thomas Price; daughters, Jackie Johnson and Audrey Price; brothers, Mickey and David Davis; sister, Margaret Raxter; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Price; sons, Dean and Wesley Price; brother, Johnny Davis; and sister, Ruth Scruggs.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 11, 2019