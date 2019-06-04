|
|
GASTONIA - Dorothy "Dottie" Gray Bowen Schriver, 93, went home to the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 29, 1926 in Cramerton, NC, a daughter of the late Gilford Grady Bowen and Ila Mae Baker.
Dottie worked in Civil Service for many years, including a position at Andrews Air Force Base. When she and her husband moved to Gastonia, she did clerical work with Wix Corp. until she retired. Dottie was a 40 plus year active member of First Baptist Church of Gastonia. She enjoyed travelling, volunteering, and reading.
Survivors of Mrs. Schriver include her daughter, Beverly S. (Bob) Mills; grandsons, David Mills, all of Charlotte; Mark (Katie) Mills, of Mint Hill; great-granddaughter, Kendall Elizabeth Mills; four nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Pollet and Betty Ann Martin.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 1:30pm to 2:45pm, in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Gastonia. A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm, Wednesday at the church with Rev. Steven T. Fuller and Dr. Larry H. Burns officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Gaston Memorial Park for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
