Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Myrtle Section of Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S. New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Wright) Simpson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy (Wright) Simpson Obituary
GASTONIA– Dorothy (Wright) Simpson passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Dorothy is the daughter of the late Alda (Helms) and Hershel Wright. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Ellis Cleveland Simpson, Sr., three brothers, Luther Wright, Paul Wright and Walter Wright and two sisters, Annie Mae (Wright) Long and Zona (Wright) Rogers.
Dorothy leaves behind her daughter Paula Jean (Simpson) Smith and husband George of Kings Mountain; a son Ellis Cleveland Simpson, Jr. of Belmont and a grandson Jason Smith and his wife Sherry and their boys, Noah and Tyler.
A special thanks to her loving friend Jackie Brown for all her support.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 14, 2019 in the Myrtle Section of Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park before the service. Pastor Raymond Johns will officiate the service.
The family request in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in Dorothy's name to the .
Fond memories of Dorothy and condolences may be sent to the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Simpson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now