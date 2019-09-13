|
|
GASTONIA– Dorothy (Wright) Simpson passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Dorothy is the daughter of the late Alda (Helms) and Hershel Wright. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Ellis Cleveland Simpson, Sr., three brothers, Luther Wright, Paul Wright and Walter Wright and two sisters, Annie Mae (Wright) Long and Zona (Wright) Rogers.
Dorothy leaves behind her daughter Paula Jean (Simpson) Smith and husband George of Kings Mountain; a son Ellis Cleveland Simpson, Jr. of Belmont and a grandson Jason Smith and his wife Sherry and their boys, Noah and Tyler.
A special thanks to her loving friend Jackie Brown for all her support.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 14, 2019 in the Myrtle Section of Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park before the service. Pastor Raymond Johns will officiate the service.
The family request in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in Dorothy's name to the .
Fond memories of Dorothy and condolences may be sent to the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Simpson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019