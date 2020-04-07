|
|
CHESTER, SC- Dorothy Haynes Smith, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020.
She was a native of Middlesboro, Ky., and was daughter of the late Landon Cagger Haynes and Mary Belle Haynes.
She was a nurse at Gaston Memorial Hospital and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed genealogy, gardening and growing pretty flowers. She had an appreciation for the arts and enjoyed painting.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Smith, Sr.; daughters, Mary Smith Humble and husband William Humble, Jr., Connie Smith Simms and husband Brian Simms; brother, Rodney Haynes and wife Diane; 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Ray Smith, Sr.; son Donald Ray Smith, Jr; brothers, Landon Cagger Haynes, Jr. and Robert Doyle Haynes; sisters Shirley Haynes and Ethel Doane.
A family graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Smith Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020