Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
East Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
East Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Stewart


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Stewart Obituary
GASTONIA - Dorothy "Dottie" Harper Meek Stewart, 88, of Gastonia passed away June 13, 2019. She was born September 5, 1930 in York County, SC, a daughter of the late Clyde Turner Meek and Pearl Harper Meek.

Dottie worked as a Registered Nurse and worked for the North Carolina Orthopedic Hospital in Gastonia, serving as the supervisor of the children's ward. She also worked as an industrial nurse at the Rex Mill, as a surgical nurse at the hospital and volunteered at the Diagnostic Center. She loved East Baptist Church and being involved with Joy Club. She also enjoyed exercising, cooking and canning and freezing fresh vegetables from her brothers Larry and Jack's garden. She was famous for her homemade bread that she was known to donate around town. People referred to her as "the bread lady." She adored her family and was especially proud to celebrate occasions with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is lovingly survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray Stewart, Jr.; son, Mike Stewart and wife, LeRhea; daughter, Karen Dellinger; brother, Larry Meek; sister, Margaret Ratchford; grandchildren, Drew Dellinger (Kara), Leah Smith (Darren), Preston Stewart, DeAnna Murphree (Eric); and great-grandchildren, Addy Ray, Brynnleigh, Layton, Lawson and Keaton Rae.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son-in-law, Randy Dellinger; brother, Jack Meek; sisters-in-law, Judy and Nellie Meek; and brother-in-law, Paul Ratchford.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at East Baptist Church on Monday, June 17, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday June 17, 2019, at East Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Parker officiating. A burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.

Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stewart family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now