GASTONIA - Dorothy "Dottie" Harper Meek Stewart, 88, of Gastonia passed away June 13, 2019. She was born September 5, 1930 in York County, SC, a daughter of the late Clyde Turner Meek and Pearl Harper Meek.
Dottie worked as a Registered Nurse and worked for the North Carolina Orthopedic Hospital in Gastonia, serving as the supervisor of the children's ward. She also worked as an industrial nurse at the Rex Mill, as a surgical nurse at the hospital and volunteered at the Diagnostic Center. She loved East Baptist Church and being involved with Joy Club. She also enjoyed exercising, cooking and canning and freezing fresh vegetables from her brothers Larry and Jack's garden. She was famous for her homemade bread that she was known to donate around town. People referred to her as "the bread lady." She adored her family and was especially proud to celebrate occasions with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is lovingly survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray Stewart, Jr.; son, Mike Stewart and wife, LeRhea; daughter, Karen Dellinger; brother, Larry Meek; sister, Margaret Ratchford; grandchildren, Drew Dellinger (Kara), Leah Smith (Darren), Preston Stewart, DeAnna Murphree (Eric); and great-grandchildren, Addy Ray, Brynnleigh, Layton, Lawson and Keaton Rae.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son-in-law, Randy Dellinger; brother, Jack Meek; sisters-in-law, Judy and Nellie Meek; and brother-in-law, Paul Ratchford.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am at East Baptist Church on Monday, June 17, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday June 17, 2019, at East Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Parker officiating. A burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Stewart family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 15, 2019