Dorothy Stone
DALLAS - Dorothy Faye Helms Stone, age 77, wife of Russell Van Stone, Sr., passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at White Oak, Kings Mountain.

Born in Gaston County, she was a daughter of the late Willie J.C. "Willie" Helms and Vernie Medlin Helms. Mrs. Stone was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity Holiness Church for 25 years.

In addition to her husband of 59 years, Mrs. Stone is survived by a son, Wayne Stone; a daughter, Barbara Stone Odell (Derek); a daughter-in-law, Donna Stone; a brother, Kenneth Helms; two sisters, Donna Bowen and Joyce Peche; two grandchildren, Brittany Dillon (Nick) and Corey Odell (Jennie Manyvong); four great grandchildren, Eliana Watkins, Carlee Odell, Kailani Nobles, and Marrissa Bolynne; and a great-great grandchild, Skyler Thompson. She was predeceased by a son, Russell Van Stone, Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Carothers Stanley Funeral Home with burial to follow in Stanley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.

Carothers Funeral Home, Stanley.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
