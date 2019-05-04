Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy ""Dot"" (Bowen) Teague

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy ""Dot"" (Bowen) Teague Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Bowen Teague, 87, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Oscar B. Teague and Edna Mae Hudspeth Teague. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Benjamin H. Bowen, Sr.; a granddaughter Carrie Bowen; and her siblings Lincee Huffstetler, Eula Mae Morgan, and Carl Teague. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Cynthia "Sandy" Bowen Bachler (Joe), and Benjamin "Benny" Bowen; grandchildren Angie Whitlock, Jennifer Stiles, Nikki Graham, Robbie Stinson, and Adam Bowen; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; as well as two sisters Nell Crisp and Helen VanDyke. A service to celebrate her life officiated by her grandson Rev. Robbie Stinson will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will greet guests beginning at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now