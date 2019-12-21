Home

Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Lying in State
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Bess Chapel United Methodist Church
6073 Flay Road
Cherryville, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bess Chapel United Methodist Church
6073 Flay Road
Cherryville, NC
Dorus Bess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorus Hal Bess, III


1951 - 2019
Dorus Hal Bess, III Obituary
VALE- On December 19th, Hal left this life surrounded by his loving family after a long bravely-fought battle with cancer. He entered the Pearly Gates of Heaven where he was greeted by family and friends pain free.
Hal was born September 12, 1951, in Lincoln County. He was preceded in death by his father, Dorus Hal Bess, Jr., mother, Lorene Tillman Bess, and in-laws, Bob and Alda Hoover.
Hal graduated from West Lincoln High School and Gaston College. He was retired from Bridgestone Firestone where he managed the Gastonia store for over thirty years. He was a member of Bess Chapel United Methodist Church.
Hal loved music in his early years and played with rock bands for many years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. After retirement, he enjoyed farming, working on his tractors, and watching TV with his shadow furbaby Ellie May.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Hoover Bess, and daughter Abby Bess, of the home; brother, Larry Bess; sister-in-law, Regina (Jeff) Young; nieces, Cameron Young Hurst (Michael), LeeAnna Young Chapman (Nathan); great-nephews, Bennett and Campbell Hurst, and baby girl Chapman to arrive in March.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Bess Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Alice Day officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Bess Chapel United Methodist Church, 6073 Flay Road, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Bess family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
