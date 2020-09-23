1/1
Dot Saunders
1938 - 2020
BELMONT - Doris Harvey "Dot" Saunders, 82, passed away on September 19, 2020 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Charlotte.

She was born in Belmont, NC to the late Jesse and Selma Ball Harvey; she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jesse Harvey, Jr., Otis Harvey, Bill Harvey and Gerald Harvey.

Dot loved going on cruises, flea markets and collectables. She was a devoted wife of 65 years and loved her grandbabies. Dot was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She always cared more for others before herself.

Dot is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Jim Saunders, her son James Lewis Saunders Jr. and his wife Amy; daughters; Denise Saunders Cantrell; her wonderful grandchildren, Mary Helen Saunders, Ruth Anne Saunders, J. Lewis Saunders, III, Jackson Lee Saunders, Jesse Luke Saunders, Sara Cantrell Morris and husband Daniel, Trey Cantrell and Lacy Parker; great-grandchildren, Addy Morris and Cora Cantrell; her brother, Doyle Harvey of Huntersville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Cemetery, Belmont.

Memorials may be made to Novant Health and Hospice Care, 324 North McDowell Street, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
I loved my aunt just like she was my Mom.You will forever be in my heart and missed.
Debbie Roberts
Family
