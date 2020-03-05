|
|
DALLAS - Dewey Douglas Crowe, 55, of Dallas, passed away, on March 1, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born July 24, 1964 to Lois Alice Lamberth Pickelsimer and the late Sam Stanley Crowe.
Doug was employed by Dailmer Trucks (Frieghtliner), Gastonia.
In addition to his mother, Doug is survived by his brothers Samuel Crowe and wife Belva of Dallas; David Crowe and wife Robin of Taylorsville, Clifton Crowe and wife Christy of Dallas; stepsister Kim Prichard of Bessemer City; nephews Caleb Crowe and Taylor Graham; nieces Gabby Prichard, Taylor Prichard, Sadie Prichard; great-nephew Rylan Graham; great-niece Tensley Graham.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife Terri Jo Brown Crowe; son Travis Wyatt Crowe; stepfather Ronald Eugene Pickelsimer.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020