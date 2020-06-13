Douglas Eugene Pickelsimer, born February 3, 1951, was called home on June 9, 2020 at the age of 69.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Susie Pickelsimer, brothers Jesse Jr and Edward Pickelsimer, and Sister-In-Law Edie Pickelsimer.
A long-time resident of the community, Doug attended Holbrook High School in Lowell, NC before graduating with honors from UNC Chapel Hill. He served his country as a decorated Marine and continued to serve his country by traveling over 1 Million Safe Miles delivering goods and services across the country and retiring from Schneider Trucking Company after over 20+ years. In death, he still serves by being an organ donor.
Doug leaves behind his loving wife Carolyn Pickelsimer. He is also survived by his sister Betty Smith (husband Colin), Brothers Joseph and Bob Pickelsimer (wife Carla), bonus children Karen Rollins, Brian Rollins (wife Misty), Granddaughters Emerald Rollins and Ava Millwood, Grandsons Ethan Rollins, Zander Rollins, and Aiden Millwood. He is also survived by sons Jimmy Pickelsimer (wife Siska, Granddaughter Cathy) and Michael Pickelsimer.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, services will be private and held for immediate family only. Please feel free to send condolences to Pick.caro@hotmail.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.