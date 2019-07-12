|
|
CROUSE - William Douglas Sims, 58, of Sunnystone Court, Crouse passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Atrium Lincoln. He was born September 17, 1960 in Gaston County to the late Floyd Thomas Sims and the late Lee Ila Mayberry Sims.
Doug was a truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars, traveling, and was a handyman that could fix anything.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings, Roger Sims, Martha Sims Kelly, Judy Sims Costner, Mary Frances Sims Wright.
Left to cherish Doug's memory are his wife, Linda Elrod Sims; children, Amanda Sims, Hollie Sims, and step-son, Dennis Hunter; brother, Thomas Michael Sims; grandchildren, Dustin Hunter, Hannah Chandler, and Joshua Chandler; great grandchildren, Levi Hunter and Lucas Hunter; Special nephews, Ricky and Jerry Hale.
Doug's funeral will be held at Carpenter Porter Funeral and Cremation Services on Sunday
July 14, 2019 at 3:00pm. His family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00-2:45 pm prior to the service.
Interment will be at Cherryville City Cemetery following the service.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 12, 2019