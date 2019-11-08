Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service
South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridge Baptist Church
3818 Old York Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doug Stamey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doug Stamey


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doug Stamey Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Doug Stamey went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019 at the age of 76.
He was born on January 2, 1943, the son of the late Robert Lee Stamey and Isabelle Barnhill Stamey.
Doug was a member of Ridge Baptist Church in Gastonia, where he was a former deacon and a current Sunday school teacher. He gave his heart to Jesus at Sunday school when he was a young teenager. His life clearly showed he was a true follower of Jesus. He earned his degree in criminal justice from Gaston College and attended the FBI Academy. He proudly served in the United States Army in Italy and was honorably discharged. He retired with the rank of Captain from Gaston County Police Department in 1992 after 30 years of service. He also worked at Spectrum Dyed Yarns for 10 years.
Survivors include his son, Steve Stamey and wife Linda; brother, Wayne Stamey and wife Judy; sister, Pat Storey and husband Doug; and grandchildren, Patrick and Samuel Stamey; and girlfriend, Pat Barker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Stamey; sister, Virginia Dare Stamey; and a beloved late friend, Virgil Woods.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ridge Baptist Church 3818 Old York Road, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Chester Waters.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Friday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd.
Burial with military honors by the Gaston County Police Department will be in Westview Gardens.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doug's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -