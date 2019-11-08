|
|
GASTONIA, NC- Doug Stamey went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019 at the age of 76.
He was born on January 2, 1943, the son of the late Robert Lee Stamey and Isabelle Barnhill Stamey.
Doug was a member of Ridge Baptist Church in Gastonia, where he was a former deacon and a current Sunday school teacher. He gave his heart to Jesus at Sunday school when he was a young teenager. His life clearly showed he was a true follower of Jesus. He earned his degree in criminal justice from Gaston College and attended the FBI Academy. He proudly served in the United States Army in Italy and was honorably discharged. He retired with the rank of Captain from Gaston County Police Department in 1992 after 30 years of service. He also worked at Spectrum Dyed Yarns for 10 years.
Survivors include his son, Steve Stamey and wife Linda; brother, Wayne Stamey and wife Judy; sister, Pat Storey and husband Doug; and grandchildren, Patrick and Samuel Stamey; and girlfriend, Pat Barker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Stamey; sister, Virginia Dare Stamey; and a beloved late friend, Virgil Woods.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ridge Baptist Church 3818 Old York Road, Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Chester Waters.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Friday at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd.
Burial with military honors by the Gaston County Police Department will be in Westview Gardens.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019