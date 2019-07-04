Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Douglas Hester Obituary
DALLAS - Douglas Wayne Hester, 65, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Billy Keith Hester, Sr. and Martha Lucille Crawford Hester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Hester Evans and two brothers, Billy Keith Hester, Jr. and Michael Leroy Hester; and his best buddy, Otis. He was a member of the Dallas Masonic Lodge and a U.S. Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.

Mr. Hester is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Maria Bentley Hester; his children, Martha Annette Hester Hilton (Robin) and Jeremiah Scot Hester (Jennifer Sellers-Hester); his sisters, Melanie Jackson (Jimmy) and Karen Weisener; two grandchildren, Ansley Hilton and Audrey Hester; his aunt, Guynelle Phillips; his father-in-law, Walter James Bentley; his brothers from other mothers, "John-Boy" Morgan and Dan Caudill; and many much-loved family and friends.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hester will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mr. Hester's granddaughters' college fund at 540 Eastwood Dr., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Hester family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 4, 2019
