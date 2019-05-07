Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lotus Restaurant
1941 Hoffman Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Douglas Lecher


Douglas Lecher Obituary
GASTONIA - Douglas "Doug" Neal Lecher, 68, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was born, March 21, 1951.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Shelley Arliss Lecher; daughters, Lezlie Lecher of Gastonia, and Amanda Lecher of Austin, TX; brother, Robert Lecher, of New Orleans, LA; grandchild, Dylan Goss; and special pet dog, Gidget.

A celebration of life will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Lotus Restaurant – 1941 Hoffman Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 7, 2019
