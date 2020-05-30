Douglas Alfred Putnam, 74, of Gastonia, NC passed away on May 28, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas, NC.



He was born in Cleveland County, NC on March 1, 1946 to Virginia Patterson Putnam and the late Odell Glenn Putnam.



Doug was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Vietnam. He was a manager of Putnam Auto Parts, of Gastonia. Doug enjoyed working on cars and he loved fishing.



In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Lee Putnam.



Doug is survived by his mother; wife of 44 years, Elizabeth "Diane" Putnam; daughter, Laura Bentley (Jason); two brothers, Dean Putnam (Geraldine) and Dennis Putnam (Lynn); a sister, Toot Smith; and three grandchildren, Patrick Bone, Evan Bentley, and Elijah Bentley.



Pastor Brian Austin will officiate the funeral service on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Carolina State Veteran's Home, 1601 Brenner Avenue, Building 10, Salisbury, NC 28144.



Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.



