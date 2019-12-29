Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Skipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Wayne Skipper


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Wayne Skipper Obituary
1953-2019
GASTONIA- Douglas Wayne Skipper, 66, passed away suddenly on December 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Gaston County on June 9, 1953 to the late Charles Douglas Skipper and Hazel Purser Arthurs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Michaels and Karen Carpenter.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Left to cherish his memories includes his niece, Jackie M. (John) Fleming and their daughter, Hannah Marie Fleming; nephews Brian (Robert) Michaels, and Jason Carpenter and his six children; half-brother, Brandon (Michelle) Arthurs; and his many friends at Madison Place Senior Living.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m., Monday, December 30th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Warlick Family YMCA, 2221 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -