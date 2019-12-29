|
|
1953-2019
GASTONIA- Douglas Wayne Skipper, 66, passed away suddenly on December 19, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Gaston County on June 9, 1953 to the late Charles Douglas Skipper and Hazel Purser Arthurs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Michaels and Karen Carpenter.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Left to cherish his memories includes his niece, Jackie M. (John) Fleming and their daughter, Hannah Marie Fleming; nephews Brian (Robert) Michaels, and Jason Carpenter and his six children; half-brother, Brandon (Michelle) Arthurs; and his many friends at Madison Place Senior Living.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m., Monday, December 30th at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Warlick Family YMCA, 2221 Robinwood Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019