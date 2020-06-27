Doyle Kirk

A gentle, most kind soul, Doyle Frederick Kirk passed from life to an eternally better place beyond age and infirmity on June 13, 2020 in Gastonia NC.
Born in 1926 at Miami, West Virginia he was a son to his late parents Hubert Harrison Kirk and Crystal Elizabeth (Epperly) Kirk. Predeceased siblings were: Jewel, Glenn, and David Kirk , Freda Gray and Joann Gregory.
Graduated from Gauley Bridge WV High School he served with honor during World War II in the US Army.
A lifelong hard worker ( with careers at Union Carbide in Alloy West Virginia, followed by Florida East Coast Rairoad and Publix in Florida ) he retired to North Carolina , living close to his daughter the last 21 years.
Surviving are cherished wife of 72 years Barbara Jean (Sagrato) Kirk, daughter Nancy Lynn ( Kirk ) Burdette and beloved sister-in-law Rosalyn (Sagrato) Ezzi.
Other surviving family include 7 nieces, 6 nephews, their children and grandchildren.
Mr. Kirk's family expresses endless gratitude to Alexandria Place and MOST ESPECIALLY to Gaston Hospice for the compassionate care he received during his last days.
No service is planned. Memorials honoring Doyle's life may be directed to Gaston Hospice and condolences to www.asimpleservice.com .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.