Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Burial
Following Services
Westview Gardens
Dustin Helms Obituary
GASTONIA - Dustin Joe Helms, 39, of Gastonia passed away March 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 2, 1979 in Lincoln County, the son of Donald Ray Helms and Alice "Faye" Bright Helms.

He graduated from Cherryville High School and received his Associates in Arts Degree at Gaston College. He was employed for Tyson Bros. Inc.

Dustin was a huge Carolina Tar Heel Fan and enjoyed many other sports.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Misty Toney Helms; sons, Jase Helms, and Joshua and Jacob Brackett; brothers, Gene Schronce; and sisters, Jackie Garrison and Donita Frankosky.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

A funeral service officiated by the Rev. Carroll Flack will be held 2 pm Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Westview Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
