|
|
SUMMERSVILLE, S.C. - Rev. Vernon "Dusty" William Bradshaw, Jr., 56, formerly of Gastonia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Palmetto Heart Center, Columbia, South Carolina with his loving family by his side. "Dusty" is the son of Cynthia Boyd Bradshaw Fletcher of Gastonia and the late Vernon William Bradshaw, Sr.
"Dusty" was a graduate of Bessemer City High School, attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduate of Gardner-Webb University and South Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Doctorate of Divinity. He was the former Associate Pastor of Unity Baptist Church, Youth Director for Temple Baptist Church in Gastonia and served several Baptist Churches in North Carolina and South Carolina. He is currently the Senior Pastor of Hillcrest Baptist, North Charleston, South Carolina for 13 years.
"Dusty" is survived by his wife, Julie Duncan Bradshaw; mother, Cynthia Boyd Bradshaw Fletcher (Gastonia); two daughters, Whitney Bradshaw, Allison Bradshaw Hildreth and husband Rob (Summerville, South Carolina); his twin sister, Dawn Bradshaw Martin (Gastonia); sisters, Cathey Bradshaw Babb and husband Joe (Chappells, South Carolina), Patti Bradshaw Moore (Newberry, South Carolina); brother, Dexter Bradshaw (Lake Wylie, South Carolina); step-sister, Tracy Fletcher Crosby and husband Richard (Snellsville, Georgia); two grandchildren, Elliott Hildreth, Benjamin Hildreth; special niece, Olivia Martin (Gastonia).
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church,3595 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, South Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor David Keuss officiating to be followed by Releasing of the Doves.
Memorials may be made to Diabetes Research, c/o , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.
"Dusty" was preceded in death by his father, Vernon William Bradshaw, Sr.; step-father, Michael Fletcher; step-brother, Troy Fletcher.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Bradshaw family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019