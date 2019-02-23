Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel
1503 S. York Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Dwayne Ammons Obituary
LOWELL - Dwayne "Jake" James Ammons, 74, passed away February 21, 2019 at the Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.

He was born on April 9, 1944, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Algie James Ammons and Pauline Holland Ammons.

Dwayne was a United States Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post #266 in Stanley, NC.

Left to cherish his memories are his companion, June Jackson; brother, Randy Ammons and wife Cathy; sister, Mary Ellen Stamey and husband Sherrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harley and Terry Ammons; and sisters, Geneva Riley and Debbie Ammons.

A funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Leo Kuykendall will be held 1 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.

The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
