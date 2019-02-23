|
LOWELL - Dwayne "Jake" James Ammons, 74, passed away February 21, 2019 at the Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain.
He was born on April 9, 1944, a native of Gaston County, the son of the late Algie James Ammons and Pauline Holland Ammons.
Dwayne was a United States Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post #266 in Stanley, NC.
Left to cherish his memories are his companion, June Jackson; brother, Randy Ammons and wife Cathy; sister, Mary Ellen Stamey and husband Sherrill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harley and Terry Ammons; and sisters, Geneva Riley and Debbie Ammons.
A funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Leo Kuykendall will be held 1 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019