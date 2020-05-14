Home

McLean Funeral Directors
Dwight Bradley


1937 - 2020
Dwight Bradley Obituary
GASTONIA - Dwight Alexander "Red" Bradley passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 82. Born in Gaston County, NC on October 29, 1937, Mr. Bradley was the son of the late Winfred Alexander Bradley and Sarah Craig Bradley. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Alice Bradley.

Mr. Bradley retired from Jenkins Metal Company after 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer and was well known by his golfing buddies as "One Arm Bandit". He served his country in the US Air National Guard.

Mr. Bradley is survived by his sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Brooks of Kings Mountain and Delores Proctor (Ralph) of Gastonia; numerous nieces and nephews.

A service of committal will be held privately for the family on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Evergreen – A Quiet Place. Pastor John Stanley will officiate.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com

The Bradley family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bradley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2020
