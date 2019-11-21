|
|
"He Never Met a Stranger and He Always had a Smile on His Face"
Earl Douglas "Doug" Shedd, age 61, passed away on Friday ~ November 15, 2019 at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Doug touched so many people's lives in our community, especially the younger generation. Doug was a well-known man in the Dallas area. There were so many people in Dallas that helped him and the whole town loved him. If you ever helped Doug, then count your blessings, because you received a blessing by helping him out. Doug loved to go fishing and sleeping on the boat of one of his dearest and closest friends'. He and his closest friend "Moe" had a bond like no other. He was Moe's best friend. Later in their friendship, they realized they knew each other when they were growing up. He always looked forward to every Friday night because that was popcorn shrimp night. Doug loved working at the Dollar Tree Store in Dallas, and was a great help and asset to his coworkers and to the customers. He was an honest man who made a "Pinky Promise" every day, saying he would do his best to be friends for life!
A Life Well Celebrated Memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday ~ November 22, 2019 at the Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina. Eulogies and Remembrances will be delivered to offer comfort and hope to Doug's friends. A special Eulogy will be given by Chris "Moe" Morrow.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM prior to the service.
Any donations may be sent exclusively to the Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Although Doug was not a veteran, he supported them. Excess donations will be sent to Camp Centurion, a transitional and supportive housing for homeless veterans.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Doug's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com
Dallas Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services of Earl Douglas Shedd.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019