Earl Jackson "Jack" Wilcox was born September 14, 1935 in Robbinsville, NC to the late Porter and Lillie Wilcox.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda (Inscoe), sons, Ricky (Joan) & David (Jan), grandsons Austin (Jessica) and Jeremy (Kerianne), great grandchildren Tucker & Lillie Wilcox.
Jack was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was predeceased by one brother, Thomas (Jr.) Wilcox, sisters Thelma Williams, Berline Freeman, Mary Blanton, Juanita Adams, and infant daughter Gwendolin Sue.
Jack worked for many years at Pharr Yarns, owned and operated his own service station, and retired from Freightliner.
Visitation will be at Lakeview Baptist Friday, Nov 1st from 5-8 pm and funeral services will be Saturday at 11am at the church.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Wilcox Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019