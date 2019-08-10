|
Earl Ray Gilliland, 82, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Haywood County, son of the late Landrum Fed Gilliland and Callie Griffith Gilliland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer Nicole Gilliland Farmer; son Michael Ray Gilliland; grandson Joshua Lee Gilliland; and three sisters Margaret Lunsford, Betty Clark, Bertha Cagle. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years Sarah "Susie"; children Earl Lee Gilliland (Jackie), Steven Vance Gilliland, and Barbara Gilliland Mims (Darren); sisters Annie McKinnish and Sue Skidmore; grandchildren Brittney Eller, Diddle Mims, Tyler Webb, Emily Farmer, Elizabeth Farmer, Brittany Herre, Brianna Orr, Jessica Morgan, and Ricky Watts ; great grandchildren McKenzie Marze, Katilyn Marze, Luke Payne, Jesse Eller, Jimmy Eller, Grace Orr, and Emry Mims. The family will greet guests from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10 at Sharon Free Will Baptist Church, 410 Reese Street, Gastonia. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11 also at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019