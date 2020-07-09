Earlene Wiggins

Earlene Lurah Cable Wiggins, 86, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away at home on July 6, 2020.



She was born September 21, 1933 in Graham County, NC to the late Earlie and Carrie Taylor Cable.



Earlene was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church of Gastonia, NC. She loved the Lord and her family and was known by everyone as Memaw.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Arnold Anderson and Tom Wiggins; son, Calvin Anderson, and several brothers and sisters.



Survivors of Earlene include her daughters, Judy Lane and Velda Williams; stepdaughter, Robin Schmeke; brothers, Bobby Cable and Lowell Cable; a sister, Thelma Carver; grandchildren, Timothy Bates, Casey Williams, Ryan Williams, Leslie Cline, and Kenda Cline; 10 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gastonia, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia on Saturday, July 11, 2020 between 11:30 am until 12:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave., Suite 120, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store