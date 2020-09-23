DALLAS - Edgar "Ed" Franklin Friday III, 76, passed away on September 19, 2020 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury.
He was born in Albany, Georgia on March 18, 1944 to the late Margaret Barnes Friday and Edgar Franklin Friday, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother in law, Steve Mullinax.
Ed was a US Army veteran serving in the Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart medal. After serving his country he returned home where he worked in law enforcement his entire life; serving in the Dallas Police Department as Chief, Gastonia Police Department and the Gaston County Sheriff's Department. He also served as a Dallas Alderman. He worked for years in the family business, Dallas Carpet Company and also enjoyed working at the Dallas Funeral Home in his early years, in which he took great pride in working in family services. He was a member of Gaston Lodge #263. Ed was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his sons, Erick and wife Sandy Friday and Gray Friday, grandchildren, Ericka, Todd and Hailey; sister, Georgia F. Mullinax; brother, John Mark Friday; Three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC.
Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
