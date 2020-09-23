1/1
Ed Friday
1944 - 2020
DALLAS - Edgar "Ed" Franklin Friday III, 76, passed away on September 19, 2020 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury.

He was born in Albany, Georgia on March 18, 1944 to the late Margaret Barnes Friday and Edgar Franklin Friday, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother in law, Steve Mullinax.

Ed was a US Army veteran serving in the Vietnam where he received the Purple Heart medal. After serving his country he returned home where he worked in law enforcement his entire life; serving in the Dallas Police Department as Chief, Gastonia Police Department and the Gaston County Sheriff's Department. He also served as a Dallas Alderman. He worked for years in the family business, Dallas Carpet Company and also enjoyed working at the Dallas Funeral Home in his early years, in which he took great pride in working in family services. He was a member of Gaston Lodge #263. Ed was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his sons, Erick and wife Sandy Friday and Gray Friday, grandchildren, Ericka, Todd and Hailey; sister, Georgia F. Mullinax; brother, John Mark Friday; Three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 23 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC.

Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Mr Ed you will be missed so very much!my family sends love, hugs,an prayers to your family!
Beyonka Moss
Friend
September 21, 2020
Georgia, thinking about you and our childhood in Dallas.
Susan Puett Herman
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sad to hear about Ed.God Bless his family.He was such a nice and friendly person. Dianne Cloninger Johnson.

Dianne Johnson
Friend
September 22, 2020
Ed was a good man. He definitely kept me out of trouble in my younger years. Rest high.
Jason mcgee
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
My condolences to Ed's family. What a treasured life he lived, always living out a life of service. That's representative of a wonderful giving heart. I know he will be greatly missed. May the God of heaven surround you with His great comfort.
Karen Elrod
Acquaintance
September 22, 2020
Love you Eddie , Go rest high on that mountain, your work on here is done !
Joan Coffey
September 22, 2020
Ed was such a sweet man. We met at First UMC the first year that I started working there. He was so sweet and had such a touching personality. God bless you, Ed.
Crystal Parker
Friend
September 21, 2020
Mr. Friday was such a joy and always a smiling face. He would visit me and Dad at our office and share stories of long ago. I so enjoyed his visits. My thoughts and prayers to his family. May God comfort you now and in the days to come!
Becky Penley Messick
Friend
