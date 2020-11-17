CHERRYVILLE - Weyman Edward "Ed" Maffett, age 84, of South Elm Street, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Four Seasons Elizabeth House, Flat Rock. He was born August 4, 1936, in Fulton County Georgia to the late Issac Lamar and Madge Wilda Small Maffett.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He was also a member of First Baptist Church. Ed was a stained-glass artist. He loved to golf, and also visit the local YMCA.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lamar Maffett; and sister, Margie Gambill.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Elizabeth Maffett; son, Lance Maffett (Patti) of Hilton Head Island; daughters, Robin Finlayson (Doug) of Atlanta Georgia; and Summer Maffett (Paul) of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Natalie Ellis, Luke Maffett, Ian Finlayson, Nicholas Finlayson, Cailleagh Finlayson, Callie Maffett, and Cormac Eudy; and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday November 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Cherryville with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating. Due to Covid-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
Guests will have an opportunity to speak to the family after the service.
Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First St. Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net