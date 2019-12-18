Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Belmont, NC
1927 - 2019
Edith Cody Obituary
GASTONIA - Edith Mull Cody, 91, of Gastonia passed away December 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born December 16, 1927 in Union County, GA, daughter of the late Andy and LaGusta Voyles Mull.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cody; son, Johnny Robert Cody; and granddaughter, Sarah Davis.

Edith was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Gastonia and Oak Grove Baptist Church in Union County, GA.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Steve Cody and Therese Moloney of Gastonia; granddaughter, Patricia Starnes and husband Nathan of Belmont; sister, Betty Gunter of Morganton, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews who love her dearly.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054

A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
