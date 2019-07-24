Home

1932 - 2019
Edith Flowers Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Edith Franks Flowers, 87, of Bessemer City, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home.

She was born February 17, 1932, in Oconee County, SC, daughter of the late Robert Clyde and Roselene Franks.

She was a member of Westview Baptist Church, Gastonia, where she loved working at the church, and she loved her church family.

She enjoyed spending time and working in her yard.

Edith was a precious loving mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply and was devoted to each of them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2019, at Westview Baptist Church, 3385 Fairview Dr. Gastonia, officiated by Dr. Harold Fite and Rev. Jerry Millwood.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.

Burial will be at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Edith is survived by son, Ricky Flowers; daughter, Teresa Humphries and husband Gary; brothers, Lewis and Clarence Franks; sisters, Evelyn Flowers, Lois Gallant; grandchildren, Amber Beaty and husband Gary; fur grandbaby, Tater.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Flowers; brother, Loyd Franks; sister, Willie Ruth Franks.

Memorials may be sent to Westview Baptist Church 3385 Fairview Drive Gastonia, NC 28052.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 24, 2019
